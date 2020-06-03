Mix-up leads to wrong virus results for some prisoners

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — More than 100 prisoners in southeastern Michigan were given the wrong results of coronavirus tests, the Corrections Department said.

Fifty-four men were told they tested positive while another 54 were told they tested negative at Macomb Correctional Center. The results were actually the reverse, spokesman Chris Gautz said.

The mistake led to prisoners subsequently being housed in wrong areas, Gautz told the Detroit Free Press.

The Corrections Department recently finished testing the statewide population of 38,000 prisoners. Ten percent were infected, and 68 prisoners have died, including five at Macomb.

“We were a facility that had one of the largest outbreaks in the state and you’re still making mistakes like this?" prisoner Jamie Meade told the Free Press.