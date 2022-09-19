Mistrial declared in slayings of 5 people in Alabama

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A judge declared a mistrial Monday in the murder trial of an Alabama teenager accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings after new evidence from one of the victim's cellphones became available.
Attorneys need time to review a “voluminous” amount of material that was contained in the phone belonging to the stepmother of defendant Mason Sisk, who was 14 at the time of the gunshot killings, Limestone County Circuit Judge Chadwick Wise wrote in a one-page decision.