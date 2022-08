CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The trial of a Virginia police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a mentally ill man has ended in a mistrial.

Edmund “Ryan” Hoyt, a patrol officer with the Norfolk Police Department, was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the 2020 death of Kelvin White near a Chesapeake grocery store. Hoyt, who was off duty, claimed he acted in self defense, while prosecutors argued he “overstepped” and wrongly killed White.