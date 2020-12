WARSAW, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged in the shooting death of a man during a reported scuffle over a 12-guage shotgun.

Sixty-three-year-old Patrica Garvey is jailed on $200,000 bond after she was charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 37-year-old Jason Swanson. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.