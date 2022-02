WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis school district has reversed its earlier decision to remove a book from its school libraries in the face of criticism and a class-action lawsuit.

The Wentzville School Board on Friday accepted a review committee's recommendation to retain Tony Morrison's “The Bluest Eye," which it had previously banned because of its explicit descriptions of sex, violence, rape and incest, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.