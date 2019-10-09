Missouri's Blunt, Hartzler clash with Trump on Syria

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and Rep. Vicky Hartzler are among Republicans who oppose President Donald Trump's decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.

The Missouri Republicans typically side with the president. But they're asking him to rethink his decision on Syria considering America's ties to the Syrian Kurdish fights who have helped the U.S. fight the Islamic State.

Turkey views those fighters as terrorists, and Trump's move to pull back from the area leaves them vulnerable to military onslaught.

Indeed, Turkey launched airstrikes and fired artillery aimed at crushing Kurdish fighters in northern Syria after U.S. troops pulled out of the area Wednesday.

Hartzler called Trump's decision to pull troops out of Syria a mistake.