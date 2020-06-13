Missouri State offers scholarship to help former students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Missouri State University is offering a new scholarship to help former students complete their degrees.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the Return to Finish scholarship is now available to help eligible students with at least 90 credit hours. The scholarship offers up to $500 per year for students enrolling in six or more credit hours or $200 for those enrolling in three to five credit hours.

“Life circumstances often creep up on students and interfere with the completion of a degree program,” said Provost Frank Einhellig, in a release. “But the goal to finish lives on and is attainable. Finishing one’s degree program is a foundation to opening new doors of opportunity, so we want to give students a boost toward their goals.”

To be eligible, students must have completed at least 90 undergraduate credit hours and have a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher, been out of school for more than one year, and owe less than $1,000 to Missouri State.

The university also offers a parallel Return to Finish scholarship for graduate students who stopped short of graduation.