Missouri COVID-19 toll up as number of cases, deaths mount

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri health officials added another 906 COVID-19 cases to the state's count on Monday as the number of people known to have contracted the virus reached at least 94,340.

The actual number is likely higher since some people who have the coronavirus do not have symptoms and testing has not been widespread, especially at the start of the pandemic.

Missouri's health department also reported another death in the last 24 hours, bringing the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,659.