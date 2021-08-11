Missoula schools to require face coverings for first 6 weeks

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — With the new school year approaching, districts are setting mask policies to reduce the spread of the coronavirus as cases are surging in Montana.

On Tuesday, the Missoula County school board voted 6-3 to require students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings for at least the first six weeks of classes, based on the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Masks will be required on buses, but can be removed while outside or while eating or drinking.