Mississippi says it awaits $600K repayment from Brett Favre

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has yet to pay back $600,000 in money he received from the state of Mississippi for multiple speaking events he never showed up for, authorities said Tuesday.
He promised to pay back the state a year ago, after an audit released in May 2020 revealed that $1.1 million had been paid to Favre's company, Favre Enterprises. The amount was just part of $94 million in welfare spending that was “questioned” by auditors who said they either saw clear misspending or could not verify whether money was lawfully spent.