Mississippi public universities nix staff vaccine mandates

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi public universities are withdrawing policies requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 after an injunction from a federal judge prohibiting the Biden administration from enforcing its vaccination mandate for federal contractors.
Spokespersons for the University of Mississippi, Mississippi State University, University of Southern Mississippi and Jackson State University told The Associated Press on Friday the schools have halted efforts to require employee vaccinations. Mississippi University for Women never mandated vaccinations for employees because it is not a covered federal contractor under President Joe Biden's order, spokesperson Anika Perkins said.