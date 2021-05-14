Mississippi justices toss voter-backed marijuana initiative EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press May 14, 2021 Updated: May 14, 2021 4:41 p.m.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court on Friday overturned a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved last fall.
Six justices ruled that the medical marijuana initiative is void because the state's initiative process is outdated — a decision that could halt other citizen-led efforts to amend the state constitution. Three justices dissented.
