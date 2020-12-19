Mississippi grieves the death of former Gov. William Winter

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi leaders are remembering former Gov. William Winter as a champion for education, advocate for improving race relations and supporter of the state Department of Archives and History. A family spokesman said Saturday that Winter died Friday night at home. Some reaction:
“Elee and I are deeply saddened by the loss of former Gov. William Winter. He truly loved this state and his country. And the people of Mississippi loved him back. He will be missed by all of us.” — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican who took office in January.