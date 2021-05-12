Crack closes interstate bridge between Arkansas & Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee remained closed Wednesday after inspectors found a crack in the span, forcing thousands of trucks and cars to detour and shutting down shipping on the Mississippi River.
The bridge into Memphis was shut down Tuesday afternoon after the crack was discovered during a routine inspection. Both states' transportation agencies said they would make sure the 48-year-old, 1.8-mile (2.9-kilometer) bridge is safe before reopening.