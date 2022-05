BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Red Snapper season will open for private recreational anglers and state for-hire vessels at the start of the Memorial Day weekend.

The season, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, will be open seven days a week in both state and federal waters, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources said. As with previous years, a mid-season closure will occur July 4 to allow the department to compile landings information and examine the potential for a season extension.