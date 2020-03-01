Missing woman's belongings found in rural Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Some items belonging to a woman missing since December have been found in rural Oregon.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday some items belonging to Allyson Watterson were found in a rural area of the county, but would not specify what was found or the exact location, KOIN-TV reported.

Watterson was last seen in the woods near North Plains on December 22, 2019. A search and rescue team, along with dozens of volunteers, combed through miles of terrain over the course of five days after her disappearance. However, when new leads ran out, the sheriff’s office was forced to suspend their search.

Her mother, Misty Watterson, continued to organize private searches.