Missing girl found after four hour search

After a nearly four-hour search that involved a tracking dog and a drone, a missing 16-year-old girl was found barefoot in woods near Ridgefield’s Barlow Mountain School Wednesday night.

Ridgefield Police said the girl was found “uninjured” but was “transported to Danbury Hospital for evaluation.”

Police who found her talked to the girl and calmed her down.

The Ridgefield Fire Department assisted in the search. The tracking dog came from the state police, the drone was called in from the Danbury Fire Department.

Police were called at 6:43 Wednesday evening, May 13, after the girl had left her home in the Ledges Road area.

“Mutual aid resources were contacted to assist with the search from the Ridgefield FD, CSP K9 Unit, and Danbury FD for use of its drone,” the police report said. “The juvenile was found at 2230 (10:30 p.m.) uninjured, and transported to the Danbury Hospital for evaluation. We thank those resources involved for their assistance.”