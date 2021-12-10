Missing Auburn student's car found, but 1976 mystery remains SUDHIN THANAWALA and KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press Dec. 10, 2021 Updated: Dec. 10, 2021 4:13 p.m.
1 of6 In this December 2021 photo provided by the Chambers County Sheriff's Department, the 1974 Pinto Kyle Clinkscales was driving when he disappeared in 1976, is recovered from a creek in Alabama. Sheriff's officials have previously said Clinkscales was killed, but now are raising the possibility that he went off the road and crashed. (Maj. Terry "Tj" Wood/Chambers County Sheriff's Department via AP) Major Terry "Tj" Wood/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Louise Clinkscales holds a photo of her son Kyle Clinkscales at age 21 in this undated file photo.
Investigators have discovered the 1974 Pinto a 22-year-old student was driving on his way back to Auburn University from Georgia when he disappeared more than 45 years ago, sheriff's officials announced Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Kyle Clinkscales' car was pulled from a creek around Cusseta, Alabama, on Tuesday after a man called 911 to say he believed he had spotted a vehicle. (Renee Hannis/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Renee Hannis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Troup County Sheriff Donny Turner poses for a photo at his home in LaGrange, Ga., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Authorities this week found the vehicle an Auburn University student was driving when he disappeared after leaving his job at a Georgia bar one night in 1976 and say he may have driven off the road and crashed. Turner remains convinced that the 22-year-old was killed. Sudhin Thanawala/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 In this undated photo provided by the Georgia Department of Corrections Jimmy Earl Jones is seen. Jones was correctly prosecuted for lying to investigators about 22-year-old Kyle Clinkscales. (Georgia Department of Corrections vias AP) AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — An Auburn University student disappeared after leaving his job at a Georgia bar one night in January 1976, and authorities long believed he was murdered. But the only person ever convicted went to prison for years for making false statements about a killing that may never have happened.
Nearly a half-century after the disappearance, the open hatch of a 1974 Pinto became visible in the murky water of an Alabama creek. It was Kyle Clinkscales' car, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will now analyze about 50 bones found inside, including part of a skull, a Georgia sheriff said.
SUDHIN THANAWALA and KATE BRUMBACK