Miscalculations, errors blamed for massive New Mexico blaze

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is acknowledging multiple miscalculations, inaccurate models and a lack of understanding of just how dry things are in the Southwest in a review of a planned burn that turned into the largest blaze in New Mexico’s recorded history.

The agency on Tuesday released the findings after investigating the decisions that led up to igniting a prescribed fire that was meant to remove vegetation in an effort to reduce the wildfire threat in the Sangre de Cristo mountain range in northern New Mexico.