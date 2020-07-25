Minnesota surpasses 50,000 positive COVID-19 cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has surpassed 50,000 positive COVID-19 tests, health officials said Saturday.

Health officials reported 805 positive tests on Saturday, bringing the state statewide total to 50,291. Health officials said 5,882 health care workers have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

More than 43,600 people were marked as no longer needing isolation.

Minnesota’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by five to 1,571 as of Saturday. More than 1,200 of deaths have been among residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 4,889 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 287 remain in those facilities, with 115 in intensive care.

