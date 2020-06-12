Minnesota sees increase in virus cases for 3rd straight day

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials said Friday they're on alert after the number of the coronavirus cases in the state increased for the third straight day, following four straight days of declines.

The state confirmed 490 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths in the last day. The update pushed the number of deaths of long-term care residents over 1,000.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said she's “anxiously awaiting the data” regarding the uptick in cases. She added that it's not an unusual pattern for the last month and the state has increased its testing capacity.

Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease division director, said officials are monitoring other states that have seen increases in cases after re-opening. She said officials have created a list of “dial-back indicators' and can adjust quickly if “things move in the wrong direction.”

Malcolm pointed out that the “hospitalization picture has stabilized pretty significantly” in recent weeks, noting there are about 200 fewer people in hospitals and 70 fewer people in intensive care units from those high points recorded a couple of weeks ago.

In addition, Malcolm said they've added numerous community testing sites. She encouraged anyone who participated in the protests over George Floyd's death to get screened.