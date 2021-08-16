Minnesota reports 1,470 virus cases, more breakthrough cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials on Monday reported five deaths from COVID-19, along with 1,470 infections, with a slight increase in infections among those who have been fully vaccinated.

More than 7,000 people vaccinated against the virus have been infected, but health officials said that the rate of infection is low amid the 3 million Minnesotans who are vaccinated, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported. State officials will continue to encourage vaccinations as the best tool against the pandemic, with Gov. Tim Walz extending a $100 incentive program for new vaccine recipients for one more week.