Minnesota lawmakers reconvene with giant surplus for 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers returned to the Capitol for the 2022 legislative session on Monday with a $7.7 billion surplus to wrestle over as they take up policy issues including frontline worker bonuses and which party has a better vision to rein in crime.
Priorities that include addressing rising crime rates through funding for police, boosts to education funding and reducing taxes were among the agendas of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and the divided Legislature as lawmakers reconvened on Monday. For Senate Republicans, those priorities include addressing crime through proposals like mandatory minimums and limiting prosecutorial discretion to ignore low-level crimes as top priorities, as well as a focus on literacy rates among students.