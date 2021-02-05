Minnesota governor deploys Guard for Chauvin trial security

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov Tim Walz on Friday authorized the Minnesota National Guard to deploy in preparation for potential civil unrest during the upcoming trials of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd.
The Democratic governor's executive order authorizes the deployment of an unspecified number of troops in Minneapolis, St. Paul and elsewhere during both the trial of ex-officer Derek Chauvin, which is scheduled to begin March 8, and three other former officers scheduled for trial in August.