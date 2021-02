Anthony Souffle/AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's budget outlook has swung from a $1.3 billion deficit to a $1.6 billion surplus, state economists announced Friday, setting up the debates for the rest of the legislative session over taxes and spending.

Minnesota Management and Budget said in a statement that projections have improved due to an improved U.S. economic outlook, which has been bolstered by stimulus measures the federal government has taken since the state agency issued its last forecast in November.