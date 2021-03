MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the conviction in the case of a snowmobiler sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for crashing into an 8-year-old boy on Chisago Lake and killing him.

Eric Coleman, of Chisago City, was sentenced in February 2019 for the January 2018 death of second-grader Alan Geisenkoetter Jr. The boy’s father, Alan Geisenkoetter Sr., was injured. The family was going ice-fishing when the boy was struck.