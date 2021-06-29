Minnesota State Fair returns with 27 new foods

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Fair will return after staying closed last year due to the pandemic — and those who are making the trip will have 27 new foods to try.

The new foods include Asian-inspired fare, new sweet treats, and of course, some deep-fried delicacies. Some of the new offerings include a Banh Minn Bun, bison bites and a buffalo chicken doughscuit, which is described as a fluffy biscuit-style doughnut stuffed with shredded chicken, glazed with a sweet and spicy buffalo icing and topped with crispy bacon bits.