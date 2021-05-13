Minnesota House to take up cannabis bill in historic vote

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota House will vote on a proposal to legalize marijuana use for adults and expunge minor marijuana convictions on Thursday — the first time either chamber has ever voted on legalization.

The legislation, authored by Democratic House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, of Golden Valley, made its way through a dozen committees stops this legislative session before it's expected to head to the House floor for a vote Thursday afternoon in the last full week of the 2021 legislative session.