Minnesota GOP seeks victory as convention opens in Rochester STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press May 13, 2022 Updated: May 13, 2022 5:49 p.m.
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — All eyes were on the governor's race as Minnesota Republicans convened Friday to endorse a candidate to challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. Tim Walz in the November election.
Dr. Scott Jensen, a vaccine skeptic and former state senator; former Senate Majority Leader Gazelka; and outsider Kendall Qualls were among the top candidates heading into the convention, where the 2,200 delegates must complete their work by a 6 p.m. Saturday deadline for vacating the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.
