Minnesota Democrats turn up heat on GOP over insulin prices

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota House Democrats put the long-running dispute over insulin affordability back in the spotlight Thursday by unveiling a bill less than two weeks ahead of the 2020 session that they said combines the best of both Democratic and Republican proposals.

Negotiators with the House Democratic and Senate GOP majorities were unable despite months of talks since the 2019 session ended last spring to come up with a compromise that they could have passed during a special session. The thorniest dispute was over how much the insulin manufacturers would have had to pay for emergency insulin supplies for diabetics who couldn't afford refills.

Walz said he won't compromise on holding pharmaceutical companies accountable for insulin prices, which have tripled in the past decade.

The Democrats' bill would charge insulin manufacturers about $10 million in fees annually. The governor said they can easily afford that.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman said the bill will be fast-tracked in the House, though she wouldn't estimate exactly how long that will take, and she called on Senate Republicans to pass a similar measure as quickly as possible.

Senate Republicans planned to react later Thursday.