Mini, a tabby cat, needs a quiet home

Dana Umerley
Mini, a tabby cat, needs a quiet home. She is available to be met by calling the ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter, located at 45 South Street, in Ridgefield, at 203-438-0158, for an appointment.

ROAR Donofrio Animal Shelter / Contributed photo

I haven’t yet had the pleasure of meeting Mini in person, but I already love her fiery personality from what I’ve learned from her foster family.

Being quite hesitant with people at first, Mini went straight from ROAR’s intake to a foster family. She’s a cat that wouldn’t do as well going into the cat room with other residents. Volunteers also going in and out wouldn’t be a conductive environment for her. She needs a bit more patience and stability. However, once she trusts you, she loves attention. She will roll over for pets and purr like crazy.

She is already doing better with her foster family — she’s learning to relax, play with the laser pointer and even enjoyed some attention from her foster mom.

Mini, an adult orange tabby, at some point seemed to be someone’s pet, but will need a “furever” family that is willing to take the time she needs to let her get comfortable. A quiet home without small children or other pets is essential. In the right environment, she will be a sweet and loveable pet.

Mini is spayed and up to date on vaccinations.

To learn more, please visit the ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter’s website at www.roar-ridgefield.org or call the shelter at 203-438-0158.