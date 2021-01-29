Mini, a tabby cat, needs a quiet home

ROAR Donofrio Animal Shelter / Contributed photo

I haven’t yet had the pleasure of meeting Mini in person, but I already love her fiery personality from what I’ve learned from her foster family.

Being quite hesitant with people at first, Mini went straight from ROAR’s intake to a foster family. She’s a cat that wouldn’t do as well going into the cat room with other residents. Volunteers also going in and out wouldn’t be a conductive environment for her. She needs a bit more patience and stability. However, once she trusts you, she loves attention. She will roll over for pets and purr like crazy.