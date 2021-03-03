Mini, a cat, will do best in a quiet household

ROAR Donofrio Animal Shelter / Contributed photo

Mini has been in foster since early January, and with a bit of patience, she has mostly left behind her grouchy attitude, and blossomed into an amazing cat. Mini is playful, affectionate, curious, funny and even a little bit of a daredevil. She craves affection, and will come when you call her name. But in true cat fashion, will also make it clear when she has had enough.

Mini has impeccable indoor manners. She is neat, and clean with both her food, and litter and does not scratch furniture at all. She spends a lot of time on her cat tree looking out the window. She loves playing with the laser pointer, feather wand and crashing through her cat tunnel. Though she will require a bit of a longer adjustment period, she is worth it.