Milwaukee imposes new restrictions as COVID-19 surges

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The City of Milwaukee will impose new restrictions on public gatherings as the state's coronavirus cases surge.

The new health order taking effect Thursday requires that gatherings be limited to 25% of a site's capacity and reduces the maximum number of people at an indoor event to 10 people. The maximum number for outdoor gatherings is 25 people.

Religious and political events are limited to 100 people who are required to be seated.

Restaurant and bar occupancy is restricted to 25% for those establishments that don't have a city-approved COVID-19 safety plan. Dance floors are prohibited.

Only intra-squad or intra-school team sports are permitted, unless a city-approved plan is in place.

“Team and contact sports that include competition outside of intra-team competition require a safety plan to be filed by the teams or league and approved by the City of Milwaukee Health Department,” the order states. “Such plans shall include, at a minimum, regular player and staff COVID-19 testing minimally every 3 days. Additionally, COVID-19 testing of the opposing team must occur no more than 3 days before competition.”

Spectators are not allowed.

The city has seen a total of 27,614 positive COVID-19 cases and 300 deaths, according to its online dashboard. State health officials reported Monday that more than 200,000 people have contracted the coronavirus in Wisconsin since the pandemic began in March, as the virus continues to surge across the state.