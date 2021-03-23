Milky Way will make a great lap cat

Contributed photo

This is a girl you do not want to miss out on. She has the most gorgeous calico coloring, but her beauty doesn’t stop there. She is trusting, playful and sweet. There’s no hesitation for her to come say hi or let you take her out of her condo. And when you put her back, she’s likely to ask to come right back out. But she can also take a hint and settle down when it’s time.

While there are some cats that like playing more than being pet, Milky Way enjoys both equally. Cat wands will keep her busy and she really enjoys her playtime, but she will make a great lap cat as well since she loves getting her chin scratched.