Skip to main content
News

Milky Way will make a great lap cat

Dana Umerley
Milky Way will make a great lap cat. She is available to meet by calling the ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter, 45 South St. in Ridgefield, at (203) 438-0158 for an appointment.

Milky Way will make a great lap cat. She is available to meet by calling the ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter, 45 South St. in Ridgefield, at (203) 438-0158 for an appointment.

Contributed photo

This is a girl you do not want to miss out on. She has the most gorgeous calico coloring, but her beauty doesn’t stop there. She is trusting, playful and sweet. There’s no hesitation for her to come say hi or let you take her out of her condo. And when you put her back, she’s likely to ask to come right back out. But she can also take a hint and settle down when it’s time.

While there are some cats that like playing more than being pet, Milky Way enjoys both equally. Cat wands will keep her busy and she really enjoys her playtime, but she will make a great lap cat as well since she loves getting her chin scratched.

She is a great young cat that won’t be in the shelter long. She would likely do well with just about any type of family.

Milky Way is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations.

To learn more, please visit the ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter’s website at www.roar-ridgefield.org or call the shelter at (203) 438-0158.