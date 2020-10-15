Midland board chooses new name for Robert E. Lee High School

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — The Midland, Texas, school board has selected Legacy High School as the new name for its high school and freshman school, which were both named for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The board voted Wednesday night for Legacy to be the name of both schools, rejecting a committee recommendation that the names be Legacy of Equality and Excellence, or L.E.E.

The board had voted in July to rename the schools amid nationwide calls to remove Confederate monuments and names from schools. The Fort Smith, Arkansas, school board earlier this week renamed an elementary school as Park Elementary that had been named for Confederate Gen. Albert Pike.

The Midland school was named in 1961 and its graduates include former first lady Laura Bush, retired Army Gen. Tommy Franks and former NFL player and player's association president Eric Winston.