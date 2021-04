OSCODA, Mich. (AP) — A wildfire covering 5,800 acres in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula is about fully contained, the U.S. Forest Service said Friday.

The Brittle fire set on April 23 was a planned burn to improve wildlife habitat and meet other purposes on 1,086 acres in the Huron-Manistee National Forests in Iosco County. But wind “that was not forecasted” caused the fire to spread, the Forest Service said.