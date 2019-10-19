Michigan set to build a $40M visitor center at state Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A state commission has approved a slimmed down project to build a $40 million welcome center on the lawn of the Michigan statehouse that will boast adjustable space for meetings and catered events.

The Lansing State Journal reports that the Michigan State Capitol Commission agreed Monday to move forward with the underground Heritage Hall project with money appropriated in the lame duck session at the end of 2018. The initial cost estimate was $55 million, but $15 million of that didn't make it through this fall's budget season.

Heritage Hall will be one level, lit partially with a sunroof and linked to the Capitol by elevator. Its meeting spaces will be configured so they can be separated into smaller rooms.

Michigan legislative officials say construction will take about 18 months.

