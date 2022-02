LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s fire-related deaths rose significantly in January as the state began 2022 with 144% more deadly fires than it saw during the same month last year, officials said.

Michigan's Bureau of Fire Services recorded 18 fires and 22 associated deaths last month, the state’s fire marshal and department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said Friday. The agencies said that's a 144% increase in fire deaths compared to January 2021.