Michigan reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 426 confirmed cases

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 426 new confirmed cases, health officials said Sunday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Service on Sunday said there have been 82,782 cases and 6,206 deaths since the start of the pandemic. With probable cases, the number of deaths is 6,457 and cases total 91,332.

Of people who are infected, the statewide fatality rate has dropped from 9.5% in June to 7.5%.

