Michigan launches $5M in ads to urge masks to fight virus

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan on Monday launched a $5 million advertising campaign to urge people to wear a mask to fight the coronavirus, with a focus on appealing to those who believe the state's requirement infringes on their rights.

The “spread hope, not COVID” message includes three public service announcements. Two feature military members saying they wear a face covering to protect their freedom and the freedom of others, saying it can reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19 by 70%. A sergeant puts on a mask showing the American flag.

“The more we wear masks, the sooner this is going to end, the sooner we can return to normal,” Robert Gordon, director of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said of the new ads. They are based on of survey of about 2,000 residents and are being funded with federal virus relief aid.