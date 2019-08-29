Michigan boy dies after collapsing during football practice

SARANAC, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a 13-year-old western Michigan boy who collapsed during football practice has died at a hospital.

The boy, identified as a Saranac Community Schools 7th grader Skylar Lasby, collapsed Wednesday during a non-contact drill and was flown to a hospital. Both school and hospital officials say Lasby died hours later.

A cause of death was not immediately available.

Schools Supt. Jason Smith tells The Grand Rapids Press that "our students are struggling." A Facebook page for Saranac JV/Varsity Football says away games at Beal City will be played as scheduled Thursday night because "#2 wouldn't have it any other way" — referring to Skylar's uniform number.

District officials say counseling and other resources are available for staff and students as needed.