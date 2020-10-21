Michigan allows indoor visits at nursing homes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan said Wednesday that indoor visits can resume at nursing homes and other residential care facilities for the first time in seven months, except in counties with higher daily coronavirus case rates.

The emergency order, issued by the state Department of Health and Human Services, takes effect Monday. Indoor visitation has been prohibited since March except for end-of-life situations.

“As we grapple with both colder weather and rising cases, our task is to increase access to visitation in ways that do not increase the spread of the virus,” said Robert Gordon, the department's director. ”Visitation is a substantial source of risk. This order provides a plan for visitation that mitigates risk and continues necessary protections in facilities across the state.”

For now, visits will not be allowed in 32 of Michigan's 83 counties — those where the daily number of new COVID-19 cases per million is more than 150 or the number of tests coming back positive is more than 20%. Facilities in 51 counties can have visitors inside if they have had no new cases in the prior 14 days and the local health department has not barred visits.

Visits will be by appointment only. Visitors must wear a mask.