Michigan Senate OKs cocktails to go, cut in liquor prices

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan restaurants and bars could sell cocktails and other liquor for pickup or delivery and would see a temporary cut in state liquor prices under legislation overwhelmingly approved by state Senate on Wednesday.

Supporters said the bill would help bars and restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic, noting that some already can sell unopened beer and wine to go if they have a certain license. Under the legislation, on-premises licensees could fill and sell containers with beer, wine, mixed drinks or liquor for off-site consumption.

Through 2021, they would see a 30% discount on liquor bought from the state instead of a 17% discount. Local governments could designate a “social district” where people could drink alcohol outside.

“It provides more options for our bar and restaurant friends that have struggled so hard the last few months. It provides them a little bit more of a chance to survive,” said the bill sponsor, Republican Sen. Aric Nesbitt of Lawton.