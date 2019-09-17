Michigan Capitol hosts collection of unwanted medications

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan residents can drop off unwanted medications at the state Capitol during an event intended to call attention to the need for proper disposal of unused drugs.

The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is hosting the annual program with the Michigan Pharmacists Association from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say getting rid of expired or otherwise unneeded drugs in a responsible way can help prevent abuse and accidental poisonings. It also protects the environment, particularly water resources.

Controlled substances, narcotics and over-the-counter medications can be taken to the collection tent at the Capitol.

People in other areas can check an online map for collection locations near them.