Michigan COVID-19 deaths climb above 7,000 since March

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Deaths related to COVID-19 have crossed 7,000 in Michigan, the state health department said Saturday.

The department reported 23 additional deaths, raising the total to 7,010. Fifteen of the 23 could have occurred days or weeks ago and were added after a records review.

The state said there were 1,791 newly confirmed cases of the virus, down from Friday, moving the total since March to 144,897. The statewide fatality rate is under 5%.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, such as pneumonia, and death.