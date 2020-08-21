Mich. businesses fined for not protecting workers from virus

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state on Friday fined six businesses thousands of dollars for allegedly not protecting workers from the coronavirus, in what was described as an initial round of citations in cases where regulators flag serious violations.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the firms for infractions such as letting employees work near each other without masks and failing to do daily health screenings and or develop a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan. One of the businesses, Coop's Iron Works — a fitness center in Saginaw — opened in defiance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order that has kept gyms closed to indoor activities for five months except in northern Michigan.

The Saginaw County Health Department referred the fitness club to the state when it became associated with nearly 20 cases of the virus, said MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman. It was fined $2,100 for not training employees on infection-control practices, not keep accurate records of attendees and other violations.

The five other businesses — United Shore Financial Services in Pontiac, a UPS distribution facility in Livonia, a Speedway gas station in Waterford, residential contractor Dan Freed in Eaton Rapids and Hills Roofing in Niles — were fined between $5,300 and $7,000.