Miami's South Beach confronts disastrous spring break KELLI KENNEDY and CODY JACKSON, Associated Press March 22, 2021 Updated: March 22, 2021 7:17 p.m.
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s famed South Beach is desperately seeking a new image.
With more than 1,000 arrests and nearly 100 gun seizures already during this year's spring break season, officials are thinking it may finally be time to cleanse the hip neighborhood of its law-breaking, party-all-night vibe.
