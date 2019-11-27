Miami-Dade county sees 12th dengue fever case of the year

MIAMI (AP) — The Florida Department of Health says another case of dengue fever has been confirmed, bringing Miami-Dade’s total to 12 this year.

In Florida, Miami-Dade has the most locally transmitted cases. Broward is the only other county in the state to report a local case, and it’s had one.

The Miami Herald reports the uptick in cases comes as dengue fever, a mosquito-borne tropical disease, continues to spread rapidly throughout Latin America. It’s raised concern the number of cases in South Florida will continue to rise.

The 12th case, which was announced Monday, doesn’t appear to be connected to any other case.

Dengue, which can cause a fever and other symptoms, including vomiting, headache and eye pain, is spread through the bite of an Aedes aegypti mosquito.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com