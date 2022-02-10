Mexico vows to press on with power changes amid US concerns

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president vowed Thursday to press ahead with changes to the electrical power industry despite U.S. concerns that they could close off markets, choke off competition and possibly violate the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact.
After meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Wednesday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry expressed “significant concerns” over Mexico’s plan to favor its state-owned electricity company and limit private and foreign firms that have invested in renewable power in Mexico.