Mexico tops 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, but real toll is higher LISSETTE ROMERO , Associated Press March 25, 2021 Updated: March 25, 2021 10:12 p.m.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As Mexico surpassed 200,000 test-confirmed deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador framed ramped up vaccination efforts as a race against time.
The president prepared to call out more military, state and local personnel to spur the vaccination effort as more doses arrive, including a shipment of 1.7 million AstraZeneca shots the United States has “loaned” Mexico.
